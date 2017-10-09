Report: MTA Considers Replacing Subway Station Clerks With Customer Service Ambassadors

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The days of the subway station clerk appear to be numbered as less people seem to be using the booths.
And with phone payments and smart cards expected to take over in the future, the Daily News reports the MTA is in talks with the transit union to change the job responsibilities of the clerk to become customer service ambassadors.
The employees would leave their booths and walk stations to assist riders at stations across the city, according to the report.
An MTA spokesman told the paper the “ambassadors will improve communication with riders by providing real-time information.”
Charles, who rides the R train every day, told 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck that he can’t remember the last time he went to a booth.
“I don’t really use them but I notice all the tourists that come in really make use of them,” he said, adding that when it comes to MetroCards, “I just get it out of the machine.”
It’s all part of MTA Chairman Joe Lhota’s subway action plan.