Police: Search On For Suspect In Queens Subway Slashing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking for help identifying a suspect who they say is wanted for a subway slashing over the weekend in Queens.
It happened early Sunday morning on board a northbound A train at the Beach-60th Street station.
Police say the suspect approached a 21-year-old man who was seated on the train and slashed him across the left side of the face with a sharp object.
The suspect then got off the train and fled the station. Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
Police describe the suspect as a black man between the ages of 26 and 28, 5’8″ tall and 140 pounds. They say he was last seen wearing a red, white and blue jacket, jeans and white sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.