Police: Building Super’s Body Found In Shallow Grave In Bushwick; Former Super Sought

Filed Under: Brooklyn, Building Super Murdered, Bushwick

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching late Monday for a homicide suspect, after a cadaver dog found a body buried in the backyard of a house in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

The body was found this past Friday in a shallow grave, wrapped in trash bags, police said.

Police said the man was the superintendent of the building on Himrod Street, and that the suspect they are looking for is the former suit of the building.

Their names have not been released.

Police late Monday had not identified a motive for the murder and could not say how long the victim had been dead.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch