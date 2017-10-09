Police: Building Super’s Body Found In Shallow Grave In Bushwick; Former Super Sought

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching late Monday for a homicide suspect, after a cadaver dog found a body buried in the backyard of a house in Bushwick, Brooklyn.
The body was found this past Friday in a shallow grave, wrapped in trash bags, police said.
Police said the man was the superintendent of the building on Himrod Street, and that the suspect they are looking for is the former suit of the building.
Their names have not been released.
Police late Monday had not identified a motive for the murder and could not say how long the victim had been dead.