Officials: Texas Tech Police Officer Shot Dead By Student

LUBBOCK, Texas (CBSNewYork/CBSDFW.com) — A Texas Tech police officer was shot in the head and killed by a student Monday night, officials said.

CBS Dallas-Fort Worth reported it happened when campus police were making a student welfare check. Upon entering a student’s room, officers found drug paraphernalia, according to a statement from the university.

Officers brought the suspect to the police station for questioning. But he pulled out a gun and fatally shot an officer in the head, officials said.

The suspect fled on foot and remained at large late Monday, oficials said. As a result, the campus was placed on lockdown for over an hour afterward.

A shooting has been reported at TTU Police Department. Shooter is at large. The campus is on lockdown. Take shelter. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6 — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

The suspect was later apprehended and the lockdown was lifted, Texas tech said via Twitter.

ALL-CLEAR: The suspect has been apprehended. Lockdown lifted on campus. Avoid TTUPD, north side of campus. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6. — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also tweeted about the shooting Monday night: