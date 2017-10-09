Officials: Texas Tech Police Officer Shot Dead By Student

Filed Under: Texas Tech, Texas Tech Police Station Shooting, Texas Tech Shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (CBSNewYork/CBSDFW.com) — A Texas Tech police officer was shot in the head and killed by a student Monday night, officials said.

CBS Dallas-Fort Worth reported it happened when campus police were making a student welfare check. Upon entering a student’s room, officers found drug paraphernalia, according to a statement from the university.

Officers brought the suspect to the police station for questioning. But he pulled out a gun and fatally shot an officer in the head, officials said.

The suspect fled on foot and remained at large late Monday, oficials said. As a result, the campus was placed on lockdown for over an hour afterward.

MORE FROM CBS DFW

The suspect was later apprehended and the lockdown was lifted, Texas tech said via Twitter.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also tweeted about the shooting Monday night:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch