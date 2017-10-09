Officials: Texas Tech Police Officer Shot Dead By Student

LUBBOCK, Texas (CBSNewYork/CBSDFW.com) — A Texas Tech police officer was shot in the head and killed by a student Monday night, officials said.
CBS Dallas-Fort Worth reported it happened when campus police were making a student welfare check. Upon entering a student’s room, officers found drug paraphernalia, according to a statement from the university.
Officers brought the suspect to the police station for questioning. But he pulled out a gun and fatally shot an officer in the head, officials said.
The suspect fled on foot and remained at large late Monday, oficials said. As a result, the campus was placed on lockdown for over an hour afterward.
The suspect was later apprehended and the lockdown was lifted, Texas tech said via Twitter.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also tweeted about the shooting Monday night: