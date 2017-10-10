Back Stories: President Jimmy Carter Visits The Bronx

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – President Jimmy Carter visited the Bronx in 1977.
“What was so special about the president coming is that I’m a native New Yorker, so I’m born and raised here, and it happens that the part of the Bronx he visited was the part where I spent my childhood,” former WCBS reporter Steve Reed recalls.
The president vowed to develop the area, which is now known as Charlotte Gardens.
“The fact that a president came to the neighborhood, went to the site of the symbol of urban decay – to me, was exciting and kindled the idea of possibility that all is not lost,” Reed says.