Best Fall Brunch Menus In NY

By Carly Petrone

From non-traditional breakfast pizzas and hash brown sandwiches to classic dishes like steak & eggs and apple pancakes, there are plenty of delicious brunch items to choose from this fall. Here are five of our favorite menus in NYC.

St. Cloud at The Knickerbocker

6 Times Square

New York, NY 10036

(212) 204-5787

theknickerbocker.com

Chef Charlie Palmer over at St. Cloud at The Knickerbocker Hotel is now offering a weekend-only brunch! Stop in on Saturday or Sunday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and enjoy the hotel’s latest rooftop dining installation called “Brunch. Beer. Garden.” Nosh on European-inspired plates like Chef’s Schnitzel BLT and Strammer Max, and Apple “Pancakes” (a German take with egg nog and cinnamon sugar) as well as classic dishes like Fancy Steak and Eggs. Wash it all down with bottle of German beer or cocktails big enough for two like the Jager Freeze (served in a pineapple) or the Mountain Mai Tai. Bottoms up! Make sure to take a photo of your experience and tag @StCloudNYC and @TheKnickNYC using #BrunchBeerGarden.

Lupulo

835 6th Ave.

New York, NY 10001

(212) 290-7600

www.lupulonyc.com

Now you can wake up and hit up Lupulo for breakfast starting at 7 a.m. Choose between three different dining experiences including taking a seat at the counter and order from the coffee bar, grabbing a drink and a bite at the takeout window, or enjoy a leisurely breakfast in the dining room. Chef George Mendes is using Portugal as his inspiration with menu items like Homemade Linguica Sausage Sandwich and the popular The Voyager Latte (made with cardamom, turmeric, nutmeg, and pepper). Of course, you can also get your Avocado Toast with a fried egg on wood-charred bread. The addition of black-eyed peas adds even more protein to this yummy dish. Menu is available on weekdays only from 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Doux Supperclub

59 W. 21st St.

New York, NY 10010

(212) 359-4200

www.douxsupperclub.com

As if brunch wasn’t already fun enough, now Doux Supperclub brings chocolate and cocktail pairings as well live entertainment to your table. Enjoy a family-style Sunday brunch (four-person minimum) inside this Parisian escape that’s filled with vintage décor and get ready to hear live jazz and burlesque. Start out with Mini Croissant & Muffins before the first course arrives. Bite into Clasic French Lyonnaise with Frisee, Poched Egg & Bacon, and Petite Croque Madame. The second course includes Crepes with Red Caviar, Sour Cream & Chives, Belgium Waffles with Butter Rum, and Crepes with Smoked Salmon. Finally, top off your meal with a wide range of desserts like Chocolate Fondant, Royal Chocolate with Crunchy Praline, Coffee Eclairs, and Mille Feuille.

Circa Brewing Co.

141 Lawrence St.

Brooklyn, NY 11201

(718) 858-0055

circabrewing.co

Who’s in the mood for brunch pizza? Take a trip to Brooklyn and order up one of Circa Brewing Co’s delectable breakfast pies. There’s a wide range of options from Lox to Fancy Bacon & Eggs. And it wouldn’t be brunch without an Eggs Benedict, right? Try their pizza version that’s topped with maple cured ham, spinach, classic hollandaise, and farm eggs. Pair your pizza with one of their cocktails like the Nova cocktail – bourbon, lemon, Aperol, pamplemousse, and circa Belgian wheat – or the For Goodness Sakes – Mezcal, lime, honey, egg white, purple basil, and tamarind soda. Either one definitely goes well with a piping hot pizza.

Hudson Jane NYC

360 Myrtle Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11205

(347) 987-3881

www.hudsonjane.com

If you’re in the mood for comfort food, Hudson Jane NYC is the place to be. Chef and owner Megan Johnson is setting the bar high with an American favorite – the crispy hash brown. Yep, she’s using this fried potato masterpiece as a substitution for bread on what’s she’s calling The Double Brown™ (yes, it’s trademarked because it’s just that good). You may need a fork for this one – it’s layers of a sunny-side up egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Aleppo chili aioli between two marvelous hash browns. It comes with Zapp’s Voodoo kettle chips so you can enjoy even more crunchy potato-ness. You’re welcome.

