Crown Heights Jewish Community On Alert After Group Jumps Boy

Filed Under: Crown Heights, Tony Aiello

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking into a possible hate crime in Crown Heights.

A group of young men assaulted a boy walking home from synagogue.

As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported, it was captured by surveillance camera on Friday night, outside of 743 Eastern Parkway.

A group of teens walked up to a boy and two of them suddenly struck him. The boy fell to the ground and against a gate, forcing it open.

A young man saw the boy on the ground, reached over, and helped him to his feet.

Police said the boy was wearing traditional clothing, and a skull cap — a yarmulke. He was not seriously injured.

Residents were surprised at the mindless attack.

“I never think that something like that would be happening here, because there are always people in the street right here,” one resident said, “Always police across the street.”

Just across the parkway is the world headquarters of the Chabad Lubavitch movement, which has a constant NYPD presence.

The assault of the young Jewish boy has many thinking about the teaching of Lubavitch spiritual leader, known as the rebbe.

“I think that we need more goodness and kindness in the world, and by doing more acts of goodness and kindness it will disperse the darkness of the crime and the hate,” Mendel Feldman said.

In the meantime, many parents are discussing safety with their children.

“When they walk in the evenings, make sure they walk with someone, not just by themselves,” one parent said.

“Make sure somebody knows where you’re going, someone expects you, call when you get home, make sure you’re safe,” another added.

The NYPD is investigating the assault as a possible hate crime.

 

