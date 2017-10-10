Connecticut Lawmakers Say Progress Is Being Made On Long Overdue Budget

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Connecticut lawmakers say progress is being made in reaching a budget deal that is more than 100 days late.
While other state workers had Columbus Day off, the lawmakers tackled the state budget, WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported.
Democrats and Republicans said they had good conversations and are now about $100 million apart for a two-year $40 billion budget.
“We talked about issues and numbers and had OFA run numbers, so I think we’re getting closer to be talking about other aspects of the budget,” Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano told Adams.
OFA is the Office of Fiscal Analysis — non-partisan number crunchers.
Lawmakers also talked about spending caps, school aid, hospitals, and Medicaid reimbursements.
Last month, Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy vetoed a Republican-backed plan. Lawmakers continue to negotiate.