CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Mom Reunites 4-Year-Old Boy With Lost Stuffed Animal After Posting His Adventures

Filed Under: Facebook, Katie Hoeppner

1010 WINS — A lost toy is back home with its family thanks to one determined mother.

Katie Hoeppner discovered a stuffed animal left behind at a rest stop bathroom in Iowa and knew that his owner would be missing his fuzzy friend.

“As a mom, I know exactly what it’s like to have a child who’s frantic when they lose their Stuffy,” she wrote on Facebook.

So she named him “George” and brought him along with her.

“I decided to rescue him because I hated to think that he might get thrown away if somebody else picked him up,” Hoeppner told 1010 WINS.

The mom of two embarked on a mission to track down George’s rightful owner. She documented their adventures together, posting all the photos on Facebook in an effort to find his family.

George drove her car, played tunes for the ride, cuddled up with her teen son while watching football, ran errands to Michaels and Starbucks, went for a ride in the car wash, and snuggled in with her 9-year-old daughter.

He joined the Hoeppner family for their Sunday, which included church, cheering, lunch, slime making, building a fort and making dinner.

“I was very hopeful that we would find the owner, but knew it was a long shot,” Hoeppner said.

Well, it worked.

After more than 54,000 shares, the toy’s 4-year-old owner’s preschool teacher came across the post and recognized George, whose real name is Pup Pup.

The teacher contacted Hoeppner who took one last photo with George before boxing him up and shipping him home for a big reunion.

“I got one last snuggle in with George today before he started making his way back home. We talked about our adventures, and how he has a lot to tell his little human,” Hoeppner wrote. “He gave me a hug, thanked me for finding him, and thanked me for helping him find his way HOME!”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch