Man Flashed Girl, 12, In Ridgewood, Queens, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Tuesday were searching for a man whom they said flashed a 12-year-old girl while riding a bicycle through Ridgewood, Queens last week.
Around 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, the man approached the girl at Seneca and Stephen streets and asked her for a piece of paper, police said.
The girl took the paper out of her book bag and gave it to the man, only to find that he now had his pants down and his penis exposed, police said.
The suspect fled the scene, while the girl went home and told her mother about the incident, police said.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic male between 18 and 25 years old with a light complexion and a muscular build. He was last seen wearing black jacket with white stripes down the arms and blue jeans, and he was riding a bicycle, police said.
Police have released surveillance video.
