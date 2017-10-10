CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Shoplifting Suspect Jumps Through Second-Story Window Of Times Square Comic Book Store

Filed Under: Midtown Comics, Shoplifting Suspect, Times Square

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspected shoplifter made a dramatic getaway Tuesday afternoon, jumping out of a second-story window of a comic book store right in Times Square.

As CBS2’s Valerie Castro reported, the scene itself was almost right out of a comic book. Sources said the alleged shoplifter was trying to steal something from Midtown Comics at 40th Street and Seventh Avenue just after 2:30 p.m., and crashed through the window as he tried to make a run for it.

Photos of the suspect as police took him into custody showed his arms bloody with injuries. Broken glass also littered the sidewalk below.

Times Square Shoplifting Suspect

A suspect is apprehended after police say he jumped out of a second-story comic book store window in Times Square on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. (Credit: CBS2)

A man who sells cellphone accessories on the street said he witnessed it all.

“I heard a big crash; the window falling down,” he said. “I run to the middle of the street, turned around, somebody’s hanging on the ledge; getting cut; falling down. They drop. They hung and dropped. When they hit the ground, still trying to crawl; get away.”

The FDNY said the suspect was taken to NYU Langone Medical Center once he was in custody.

Late Tuesday afternoon, crews were inside the comic book store measuring the opening left by the broken window to replace the glass so no one else falls.

The comic book store declined to comment. The suspect was still being questioned as of late Tuesday afternoon, and it was not immediately clear what he was trying to steal.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch