Shoplifting Suspect Jumps Through Second-Story Window Of Times Square Comic Book Store

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspected shoplifter made a dramatic getaway Tuesday afternoon, jumping out of a second-story window of a comic book store right in Times Square.
As CBS2’s Valerie Castro reported, the scene itself was almost right out of a comic book. Sources said the alleged shoplifter was trying to steal something from Midtown Comics at 40th Street and Seventh Avenue just after 2:30 p.m., and crashed through the window as he tried to make a run for it.
Photos of the suspect as police took him into custody showed his arms bloody with injuries. Broken glass also littered the sidewalk below.
A man who sells cellphone accessories on the street said he witnessed it all.
“I heard a big crash; the window falling down,” he said. “I run to the middle of the street, turned around, somebody’s hanging on the ledge; getting cut; falling down. They drop. They hung and dropped. When they hit the ground, still trying to crawl; get away.”
The FDNY said the suspect was taken to NYU Langone Medical Center once he was in custody.
Late Tuesday afternoon, crews were inside the comic book store measuring the opening left by the broken window to replace the glass so no one else falls.
The comic book store declined to comment. The suspect was still being questioned as of late Tuesday afternoon, and it was not immediately clear what he was trying to steal.