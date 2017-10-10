‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: Discussing Andrea Pirlo’s Retirement Announcement And More

NEW YORK (WFAN) — On the latest episode of the “Soccer in the City” podcast, hosts Roberto Abramowitz, Glenn Crooks and John Rojas discuss NYCFC midfielder Andrea Pirlo’s announcement that he will retire after this season.

The guys also discuss Jack Harrison and James Sands playing international soccer and take a close look at the U.S. men’s national team and World Cup qualifying in CONCACAF and CONMEBOL. And did FC Dallas get off easy with a fine instead of a forfeit for its roster violation?

Follow the hosts on Twitter: @RobAbramowitz, @GlennCrooks, @tkolker and @jrojasa75

