Wantagh Man Arrested For Allegedly Hitting, Biting Nassau Cops

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man is facing charges after authorities say he assaulted several police officers in Nassau County early Tuesday.
Police say 18-year-old Natan Weissblum of Wantagh walked into the Young Israel of Plainview temple on Southern Parkway around 7 a.m. and proceeded into a restricted area on the second floor.
Weissblum refused to leave when temple officials asked him to do so. When police arrived, authorities say he once again refused to exit and started acting aggressively towards the responding officers.
Weissblum then punched one of the officers in the face, sparking a struggle where police say he continued to punch, flail his arms, kick, and bite, injuring two more officers.
The suspect was finally taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for evaluation. The injured officers were also taken to an area hospital, where they were treated and released.
Weissblum is charged with three counts of assault, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, and criminal trespass.
He’ll face a judge on Wednesday in Hempstead District Court.