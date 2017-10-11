Driver Pulled From Vehicle Just Before It’s Hit By Train On Long Island

BELLPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police say a good Samaritan helped pull a driver from a vehicle after it ended up on train tracks following a crash with another car.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Arthur Avenue crossing near Bellport in Suffolk County.
Sources say a woman was inside a vehicle and was stopped at the crossing when a silver SUV rear-ended her car, sending it onto the tracks, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.
Police say a good Samaritan heard the crash and ran out to help, pulling the driver who was stuck on the tracks out of the disabled car just as an eastbound Long Island Rail Road train was barreling towards them.
Police say the driver was able to get out with very minor injuries. No one was on the train at the time and no one else was hurt.
The incident impacted service on the Montauk Branch for a time Tuesday night, but service has since been restored.