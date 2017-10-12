10/12 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
High pressure to the north will eat away at some of our cloud cover into this afternoon… partly sunny skies. And if you’re a fall-lover, you’re finally in for a treat: breezy and mid 60s!
We’ll see mostly clear to mostly cloudy skies tonight. And it will be even cooler with some 30s across some of our northwest suburbs. Here in the city, we’ll dip into the low 50s.
Tomorrow will feature a bit of cloud cover, but the bulk of the area will stay dry. It’s late in the day when we’ll see a slight chance of some showers. Expect temps near normal again in the mid and upper 60s.
As for Saturday, we’ll see a little shower and rain activity around the area, especially in the morning. Temps will be running a tad warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s.