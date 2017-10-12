Back Stories: Covering The Concorde Landing

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – Former WCBS reporter Jane Tillman Irving was part of the station’s team coverage of the Concorde landing.
The first supersonic airplane landed at Kennedy Airport.
“We were doing one of our famous WCBS throws – that is, from one reporter to another – as we often did on election night,” she recalls. “I had taken my cue from the air, done what I was going to do, and was listening to the next person talking. And I remember being in tears thinking, ‘this is such gorgeous radio.’ And we produced a lot of gorgeous radio.”