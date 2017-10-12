Back Stories: Covering The Concorde Landing

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back
Filed Under: Back Stories, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – Former WCBS reporter Jane Tillman Irving was part of the station’s team coverage of the Concorde landing.

Find more 50th anniversary Back Stories and other special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.

The first supersonic airplane landed at Kennedy Airport.

“We were doing one of our famous WCBS throws – that is, from one reporter to another – as we often did on election night,” she recalls. “I had taken my cue from the air, done what I was going to do, and was listening to the next person talking. And I remember being in tears thinking, ‘this is such gorgeous radio.’ And we produced a lot of gorgeous radio.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch