CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

CBS Sports Announces 2017-18 College Basketball Coverage Schedule

Filed Under: CBS Sports, CBS Sports Network, College Basketball, College sports, Ryan Mayer

Ryan Mayer

Believe it or not, college basketball season is just under a month away. The chase to cut down the nets at the Final Four in San Antonio begins on November 9th, ending with the national championship game on April 2nd. As the nation gears up for the return of the college game, CBS Sports has announced its plans for coverage of the 2017-18 season, and it’s the company’s most extensive yet.

Beginning with a Big Ten battle between Indiana and Michigan on Saturday, December 2nd, CBS and CBS Sports Network will air over 270 games during the course of the season. CBS will carry a slate of 42 games, beginning with that Indiana-Michigan battle and ending in March with coverage of the Missouri Valley, Big Ten, American Athletic, Mountain West and Atlantic 10 conference championship games.

On CBS Sports Network, coverage begins on Friday, November 10th with the Veterans Classic at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, featuring Memphis, Alabama, Pittsburgh and of course, the Navy Midshipmen. From there, the network will cover 234 games during the season, including coverage of several early-season and holiday tournaments. Those include the Jamaica Basketball Classic, Cancun Challenge, Emerald Coast Classic and the Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic that will be played at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

In addition, CBS Sports will be covering the Division I Men’s Basketball Championship for the 37th year and, in partnership with Turner Sports, will bring you every game across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

All games broadcast on CBS will also be available via streaming on the CBS All Access subscription service, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app. The commentary team of Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson is back once more to bring you all the action.

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch