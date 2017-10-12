Fall Food Festivals In NY

By John Friia

The weather is getting cooler and it is time to eat and drink at one of New York’s many food festivals. From Midtown to the Lower East Side and Chelsea, here are some of the best food festivals this season.

Urbanspace

Multiple Locations

www.urbanspacenyc.com

Even though the weather is getting cooler, there is still time to enjoy some al fresco bites. Urbanspace hosts biannual food markets throughout the city, including Urbanspace Garment District until Oct. 27 and Broadway Bites in Herald Square until Nov. 10. The pop-up food market brings together some of the cities favorite eateries, including Melt Bakery, Bento by Bessou and Hai Street Kitchen.

The New York Coffee Festival

125 West 18th St.

New York, NY 10011

www.newyorkcoffeefestival.com

There is one thing that mostly every New Yorker needs, and that is coffee. It is fitting that the New York is home to the annual Coffee Festival at the Metropolitan Pavilion from Oct. 13 to 15. The caffeine fueled weekend features different blends of coffee from international purveyors, including cold brew, lattes and regular java. It is not just about drinking a cup of joe, but there is coffee art, coffee-inspired music, latte art from coffee masters and sensory experiences. Baristas can see if they are a master at coffee with the Coffee Masters, which is a fast-paced international barista tournament with a $5,000 cash prize and title of Coffee Masters NYC 2017. Advance tickets for the festival start at $24.95 for general admission and go to up to $75 for VIP passes.

The Big Chocolate Show

269 11th Ave.

New York, NY 10011

www.bigchocolateshow.com

A chocolate wonderland is coming to New York for the annual Big Chocolate Show from Oct. 6 – 8. People can satisfy their sweet tooth by discovering the various types of chocolate available throughout the world. In addition to the chocolate tastings, there will be live demonstrations, books singers and ticketed tasting classes. From chocolate artisans to producers to dessert writers and fans, The Big Chocolate Show brings nearly 5,000 chocolate aficionados together. General admission tickets start at $30 and classes vary in price, but can be purchased in advanced through their website.

Lower East Side Pickle Day

Orchard Street Between Delancey & East Houston Street

New York, NY

www.pickleday.nyc

There is a food festival for every type of food, including pickles. The Lower East Side Pickle Day transforms Orchard Street into a pickle paradise on Oct. 15. With over 20 picklers, people can try pickled bites from an array of restaurants, including The Meatball Shop, The Skinny, Mr. Purple and Grey Lady. Besides pickled treats, there is live music, games and the first home pickling and dance contest.

New York Craft Beer Festival

125 West 18th St.

New York, NY 10011

www.nyccraftbeerfest.com

There is no shortage of brews on tap during the New York Craft Beer Festival on the weekend of Nov. 3. The two-day long festival brings 75 breweries and over 150 types of beer, cider and meads to the Metropolitan Pavilion. Some of the breweries participating in this year’s festival includes Coney Island Brewing Company, Brooklyn Cider House and Queens Brewery. Attendees can try cocktails from the award-winning mixologist Mcson Salicetti at his namesake. Tickets for the festival vary, but General Admission is $45 and comes with a souvenir tasting glass, unlimited 2 oz. tastings and access to the McSon’s Mixology Spirits Bar. VIP tickets gives an additional hour of tastings and access to a VIP bar with special beers.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.