Mamaroneck Diner Gives Day’s Profit To Relief Effort In Puerto Rico

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It’s been three weeks since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico and much of the island is still without power.

People there are in need of food, fresh water, and other basic necessities.

Back in Westchester, a diner is raising thousands of dollars to help.

The Mamaroneck Diner has been around for more than 80 years, and it’s all about community. The owner said the aftermath of the hurricane broke his heart.

“People not having homes, not having electricity, babies, the devastation,” Greg Katsaros said.

Katsaros felt he had to do something, so he partnered with Jim Killoran, the head of Habitat for Humanity of Westchester.

“I got a call from Ann and from the Katsaros family, who really are humble, amazing people,” Killoran said.

They decided to collect items for hurricane victims.

The Moussouros came with a carload of everything from peanut butter to crackers and water. They have friends in Puerto Rico, and know how bad it is.

“Now they’re faced with having to share food and cut ti down to one meal a day, so it’s very difficult,” Bonnie Moussouros said.

“If every one of us does something similar it will add up and help those people,” Chris Moussouros said.

Along with the non-perishable items, the diner is donating all of the money they make on Thursday to Habitat for Humanity’s work in Puerto Rico.

“That’s significant if you say I’m going to give receipts from my business for the day, that means you’re real,” Killoran said.

The word went out, attracting customers who hadn’t been to the diner for years, like Tom Kavanaugh.

“I figured, well you have to eat, so why not kill two birds with one stone,” he said, “I think it’s a great idea, maybe other restaurants should do it.”

Julie Ochs and her son Jacob were pleasantly surprised.

“I’m so happy we ended up here,” she said.

She’s hoping other businesses will come up with ways to help.

The habitat for humanity team will head to Puerto Rico next week.