New York’s Pumpkins Prime For The Picking This Year

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It should be easy to pick the perfect pumpkin for Halloween this year.
According to Cornell University horticulture professor Steve Reiners, New York’s pumpkin crop is prolific.
Reiners said September’s warm, sunny weather helped ripen the crop, minimized pumpkin diseases and produced a deep orange color.
His advice for purchasing pumpkins is to look for a sturdy stem.
Soft stems can mean the pumpkin is prone to rotting.
Also, don’t buy pumpkins with soft spots.