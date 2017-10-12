NJ TRANSIT Board To Focus On Crumbling Infrastructure

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The NJ TRANSIT Board met this week and discussed the transit network’s crumbling infrastructure.
As WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported, even NJ TRANSIT commuters have noticed that time is catching up with the century-old infrastructure.
“I think the age is starting to show,” a commuter said. “I think it may be just an issue of funding.”
The board of directors tackled a long list of concerns at the Wednesday meeting. The Record reported a long list of problems with a retaining wall in Summit, New Jersey.
NJ TRANSIT will look for crumbling concrete in Montclair at Bay Street, and in Newark, where the Morris-Essex Line and the Montclair-Boonton Line split.
It will take several years to phase out rail cars from the 1970s and locomotives from the 1990s.
NJ TRANSIT is seeking a new design for a span to replace the 114-year-old swing bridge over the Passaic River. And there is also reportedly a shortage of engineers — the Record reports they have been moving to the Metro-North Railroad.