Pizza Hut Wants To Keep You Warm and Toasty with a Pizza Parka This Winter

This, ladies and gentlemen, is Pizza Hut’s ‘Pizza Parka’ — a jacket made out of the very same material the company uses to keep their pies warm and cozy on the way to your door.
The company says the item, which is modeled after their delivery pouches, features three layers of ‘advanced insulation, including a layer of 3M insulate’ — and social media has been absolutely melting over the news.
Pizza lovers, REJOICE!
Although it is unclear whether or not the jacket will actually be available for sale to the public, Pizza Hut tweeted back at excited fans saying, “You may get the chance to own one soon. Stay tuned!”
-Joe Cingrana