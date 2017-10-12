Schumer: EPA Must Be Protected From Cuts

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Trump administration wants to gut the Environmental Protection Agency by cutting its budget by 31 percent.
But as WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is trying to prevent that from happening.
“We will not let them cut the EPA,” Schumer said.
Standing with environmental advocates at a community garden on the Lower East Side, Schumer said cutting pollution programs will lead to more sickness.
“So this rollback leaves millions of Americans at great risk to their health; their lives,” Schumer said.
He said there is no time to waste.
“We have to do something about climate change now,” he said.
Schumer said as long as Democrats have a say in the budget process, they will fight for the EPA.