Schumer: EPA Must Be Protected From Cuts

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Trump administration wants to gut the Environmental Protection Agency by cutting its budget by 31 percent.

But as WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is trying to prevent that from happening.

“We will not let them cut the EPA,” Schumer said.

Standing with environmental advocates at a community garden on the Lower East Side, Schumer said cutting pollution programs will lead to more sickness.

“So this rollback leaves millions of Americans at great risk to their health; their lives,” Schumer said.

He said there is no time to waste.

“We have to do something about climate change now,” he said.

Schumer said as long as Democrats have a say in the budget process, they will fight for the EPA.

