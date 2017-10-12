CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Study Looks At How Fake News Thrives On Social Media

Report Shows People Tend To Fact-Check Information More Often When Alone, Less When Seen Among A Group
Filed Under: Columbia University, fake news, Social Media

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new study by Columbia University shows people tend to question news less when they see themselves in a public group compared to how often they fact-check information while alone, a trend which may explain how fake news spreads on social media.

The researchers conducted eight experiments to evaluate how the presence of others affects the way that people evaluate information and, in particular, the extent to which people verify ambiguous claims.

In one case, participants were given the choices of “true,” “false,” or “flag” to 36 statements described as news headlines published by a U.S. media outlet. Examples included “Scientists have officially declared the Great Barrier Reef to be dead” or “Undocumented immigrants pay $12 billion a year into Social Security.”

Half the people surveyed were shown only their username on the screen, while the rest saw their own name along with a list of more than 100 other respondents said to be currently online.

In eight experiments, people who were suggested to be part of a larger review group flagged 35% less statements for later fact-checking – but when told to be more vigilant from the start, rates of flagging for later review were nearly doubled the average.

“Animals in the wild hide out and feel safer in herds and, similarly, we feel safer in a crowd,” said Gita Johar, the Meyer Feldberg Professor of Business at Columbia Business School who co-authored the study. “When applied to information consumed on social media, this same instinct results in lower fact-checking.”

While partisan bias may affect whether or not someone believed something to be true – with Democrats agreeing with liberal candidates’ statements and Republicans in line with conservative candidates – the group dynamic was a greater factor in how likely someone was in later seeking to verify if a statement was true.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch