‘We Did It!’ All Smiles In The Bronx As Yankees Head To Houston For ALCS

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Bronx is all smiles when you’re talking baseball as the Yankees head to the American League Championship Series after a come-from-behind victory and three must-win games.

The victory was not without drama, forcing a game five after winning two in a row.

“Nothing good is done easily,” one fan said.

The man who earned front-page glory, shortstop Didi Gregorius, whose two home runs gave New York the early lead, which they never gave up.

“It was a remarkable game, Didi with those two home runs,” one fan said. “The Yankees are known for coming back. We did it!”

“The home run early and CC pitched his backside off, CC pitched great ball last night and he got us on the way to the World Series. Let’s go Yanks!” another fan said. “Going all the way, Houston will not have liftoff.”

Shop owner Mike Hong is happy.

“Didi did good, CC did good, Aroldis did good,” he said.

“It’s good to see them actually doing well in the playoffs it’s been almost six years since they won a championship,” Bronx resident Dallas Bryant said.

Friday marks game one of the ALCS. The Yankees will face the Astros In Houston.