10/13 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

Wake Up Forecast: 10.13.17

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

A mostly clear sky to start the day will usher in the first cold bite since this past spring. Waking up temps in NYC: 50-53° out of NYC a much chillier tale: 40s in the close burbs, and even some 30s in the northernmost regions of our area.

Today Forecast: 10.13.17

Skies will be sunny at time, cloudy at others, and as the day goes on, rain chances increase from south to north.

Morning Lows: 10.13.17

Unfortunately this rain chance goes up overnight into your weekend. But the southerly flow brings milder air with it as well.

