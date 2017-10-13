10/13 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning!
A mostly clear sky to start the day will usher in the first cold bite since this past spring. Waking up temps in NYC: 50-53° out of NYC a much chillier tale: 40s in the close burbs, and even some 30s in the northernmost regions of our area.
Skies will be sunny at time, cloudy at others, and as the day goes on, rain chances increase from south to north.
Unfortunately this rain chance goes up overnight into your weekend. But the southerly flow brings milder air with it as well.
Have a great one!
G