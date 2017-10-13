Cops: Man Posing As Messenger Steals $58,000 Worth Of iPhones From NYC Apple Store

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man posing as a messenger took off with thousands of dollars worth of iPhones from a Manhattan Apple store last month, police said.
The suspect went to the West 14th Street store back on Sept. 14 and told an employee that he was a messenger there for a pick-up.
The employee handed the man three boxes with $58,000 worth of iPhones, police said.
The suspect took of in a white Ford van with unknown license plates.
