Cops: Man Posing As Messenger Steals $58,000 Worth Of iPhones From NYC Apple Store

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man posing as a messenger took off with thousands of dollars worth of iPhones from a Manhattan Apple store last month, police said.

The suspect went to the West 14th Street store back on Sept. 14 and told an employee that he was a messenger there for a pick-up.

The employee handed the man three boxes with $58,000 worth of iPhones, police said.

The suspect took of in a white Ford van with unknown license plates.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

