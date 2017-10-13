Baby Can’t Stop Giggling At The Word ‘Coffee’

1010 WINS- This adorable baby’s giggles will bring you some great laughs!
10-month-old Oliver can’t hold back his laughter every time he hears his mother say the word ‘coffee’. Oliver’s mom, Victoria, told 1010 WINS that he’s been giggling since he was 2-months-old, but the word coffee really gets him!
She first found out his fondness for the word while she was in her kitchen showing him different objects. She went to go make herself some coffee and said the word out loud. The rest was history!
Oliver’s laugh is enough to make anyone’s day brighter!
–Kayla Jardine