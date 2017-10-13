Baby Can’t Stop Giggling At The Word ‘Coffee’

Filed Under: Babies, Giggle

1010 WINS- This adorable baby’s giggles will bring you some great laughs!

10-month-old Oliver can’t hold back his laughter every time he hears his mother say the word ‘coffee’. Oliver’s mom, Victoria, told 1010 WINS that he’s been giggling since he was 2-months-old, but the word coffee really gets him!

nested sequence 14 00 00 02 01 still001 Baby Cant Stop Giggling At The Word Coffee

Oliver and his mom (Credit: Victoria)

Related: Watch Happy Toddler Get Instantly Terrified By Feisty Pet Toy

She first found out his fondness for the word while she was in her kitchen showing him different objects. She went to go make herself some coffee and said the word out loud. The rest was history!

Oliver’s laugh is enough to make anyone’s day brighter!

Kayla Jardine

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch