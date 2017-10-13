Best Fall Cocktails In NY

By Carly Petrone
As the weather turns colder, it’s the perfect time to warm up with a drink at the bar. Here are five places serving up fall-inspired cocktails in NYC.
Harvest Moon Pop-Up Bar at Rainbow Room
30 Rockefeller Plaza, 65th Floor
New York, NY 10112
212-632-5000
rainbowroom.com
You have two more chances to check out the Harvest Moon Pop-Up Bar at Rainbow Room. On Friday, October 27th and Monday, October 30, guests can check out the autumn-inspired event that’s perfect for this cooler, sweater weather season. Sip on a crisp apple or pumpkin-infused cocktail along with one of their savory seasonal specials like Pumpkin Gnocchi, Magic Maple Popping Cake, and a Smoking Apple. Take in the sweeping views of the city from the 65th floor of Rockefeller Plaza and see how many trees you can spot that already have leaves starting to turn.
aRoqa
206 9th Ave.
New York, NY 10011
646-678-5471
www.aroqanyc.com
Red wine drinkers will want to swap out their wine glasses for the Right Bank over at aRoqa. This spicy cocktail is made with Rhum JM 100 proof, Illlegal Mezcal, red pepper puree, chipotle-cinnamon agave, orange bitters, lime, and a red wine float. Cider drinkers can cross to the other side with the Elegantly Put, a Domfront Cidre-based drink that’s accompanied by Armagnac, Contratto Bianco, Watermelon Shrub, grapefruit bitters, and rose wine. Pair one of these cocktails with a dish from their enticing Indian menu and you’ve got yourself one meal to remember.
Porchlight
271 Eleventh Ave.
New York, NY 10001
212-981-6188
www.porchlightbar.com
Porchlight never disappoints when it comes to creating enticing cocktails. Stop by this bar with a Southern accent and try out their new fall menu that reimagines classics like the Rum Rickey, Manhattan, Absinthe Frappe, Sling, and Godfather. Mean Girl fans can sip on the You Go Gin Coco! This drink is anything but girly thanks to ingredients like coconut oil-washed gin, coconut tea-infused vermouth, lime juice, pineapple reduction syrup, Angostura Bitters, and walnut liqueur. Bottoms up!
MIFUNE
245 E. 44th St.
New York, NY 10117
212-986-2800
mifune-restaurant.com
Stop into MIFUNE to test out mixologist Shingo Gokan’s extraordinary fall cocktail program. The Seven Samurai is a rye and sake infused drink made with clove and cinnamon smoke tableside while the Drunken Angel is a mix of Hibiki Harmony Japanese Whisky, umeshu plum wine, shiso leaf, and a MIFUNE branded ice cube. These are just a few of the reasons why he won the 2017 Tales of the Cocktail International Bartender of the Year Award.
Miss Ada
184 Dekalb Ave.
Brooklyn, NY 11205
917-909-1023
www.missadanyc.com
Bartender Ruben Hernandez of Miss Ada is whipping up quite an impressive menu of fall-inspired cocktails. Test out a new kind of Manhattan with his lavender version, which comes with a lavender simple syrup (the herb is grown in the restaurant’s outdoor garden), bourbon, and Angostura bitters base. If you want to try something totally different, the Beet-On will do the trick. This root-based cocktail is made with peak-of-season beets, arak, lemon juice, simple syrup, and muddled mint. It’s definitely the best ingredients that fall has to offer in one glass.
Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.