Best Fall Cocktails In NY

As the weather turns colder, it’s the perfect time to warm up with a drink at the bar. Here are five places serving up fall-inspired cocktails in NYC.

Harvest Moon Pop-Up Bar at Rainbow Room

30 Rockefeller Plaza, 65th Floor

New York, NY 10112

212-632-5000

rainbowroom.com

You have two more chances to check out the Harvest Moon Pop-Up Bar at Rainbow Room. On Friday, October 27th and Monday, October 30, guests can check out the autumn-inspired event that’s perfect for this cooler, sweater weather season. Sip on a crisp apple or pumpkin-infused cocktail along with one of their savory seasonal specials like Pumpkin Gnocchi, Magic Maple Popping Cake, and a Smoking Apple. Take in the sweeping views of the city from the 65th floor of Rockefeller Plaza and see how many trees you can spot that already have leaves starting to turn.

aRoqa

206 9th Ave.

New York, NY 10011

646-678-5471

www.aroqanyc.com

Red wine drinkers will want to swap out their wine glasses for the Right Bank over at aRoqa. This spicy cocktail is made with Rhum JM 100 proof, Illlegal Mezcal, red pepper puree, chipotle-cinnamon agave, orange bitters, lime, and a red wine float. Cider drinkers can cross to the other side with the Elegantly Put, a Domfront Cidre-based drink that’s accompanied by Armagnac, Contratto Bianco, Watermelon Shrub, grapefruit bitters, and rose wine. Pair one of these cocktails with a dish from their enticing Indian menu and you’ve got yourself one meal to remember.

Porchlight

271 Eleventh Ave.

New York, NY 10001

212-981-6188

www.porchlightbar.com

Porchlight never disappoints when it comes to creating enticing cocktails. Stop by this bar with a Southern accent and try out their new fall menu that reimagines classics like the Rum Rickey, Manhattan, Absinthe Frappe, Sling, and Godfather. Mean Girl fans can sip on the You Go Gin Coco! This drink is anything but girly thanks to ingredients like coconut oil-washed gin, coconut tea-infused vermouth, lime juice, pineapple reduction syrup, Angostura Bitters, and walnut liqueur. Bottoms up!

MIFUNE

245 E. 44th St.

New York, NY 10117

212-986-2800

mifune-restaurant.com

Stop into MIFUNE to test out mixologist Shingo Gokan’s extraordinary fall cocktail program. The Seven Samurai is a rye and sake infused drink made with clove and cinnamon smoke tableside while the Drunken Angel is a mix of Hibiki Harmony Japanese Whisky, umeshu plum wine, shiso leaf, and a MIFUNE branded ice cube. These are just a few of the reasons why he won the 2017 Tales of the Cocktail International Bartender of the Year Award.

Miss Ada

184 Dekalb Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11205

917-909-1023

www.missadanyc.com

Bartender Ruben Hernandez of Miss Ada is whipping up quite an impressive menu of fall-inspired cocktails. Test out a new kind of Manhattan with his lavender version, which comes with a lavender simple syrup (the herb is grown in the restaurant’s outdoor garden), bourbon, and Angostura bitters base. If you want to try something totally different, the Beet-On will do the trick. This root-based cocktail is made with peak-of-season beets, arak, lemon juice, simple syrup, and muddled mint. It’s definitely the best ingredients that fall has to offer in one glass.

