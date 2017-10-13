CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
LIVE NOW: President Trump Delivers Remarks On Iran Strategy | Watch | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Best Fall Cocktails In NY

Filed Under: aRoqa, Bar, Drinks, fall cocktails, MIFUNE, Miss Ada, Porchlight, Rainbow Room

By Carly Petrone

As the weather turns colder, it’s the perfect time to warm up with a drink at the bar. Here are five places serving up fall-inspired cocktails in NYC.

Harvest Moon Pop-Up Bar at Rainbow Room
30 Rockefeller Plaza, 65th Floor
New York, NY 10112
212-632-5000
rainbowroom.com

See More: NYC’s Best Bars Near Rockefeller Center

You have two more chances to check out the Harvest Moon Pop-Up Bar at Rainbow Room. On Friday, October 27th and Monday, October 30, guests can check out the autumn-inspired event that’s perfect for this cooler, sweater weather season. Sip on a crisp apple or pumpkin-infused cocktail along with one of their savory seasonal specials like Pumpkin Gnocchi, Magic Maple Popping Cake, and a Smoking Apple. Take in the sweeping views of the city from the 65th floor of Rockefeller Plaza and see how many trees you can spot that already have leaves starting to turn.

aRoqa
206 9th Ave.
New York, NY 10011
646-678-5471
www.aroqanyc.com

See More: NYC’s Best 3 Bars For Drinking Mezcal

Red wine drinkers will want to swap out their wine glasses for the Right Bank over at aRoqa. This spicy cocktail is made with Rhum JM 100 proof, Illlegal Mezcal, red pepper puree, chipotle-cinnamon agave, orange bitters, lime, and a red wine float. Cider drinkers can cross to the other side with the Elegantly Put, a Domfront Cidre-based drink that’s accompanied by Armagnac, Contratto Bianco, Watermelon Shrub, grapefruit bitters, and rose wine. Pair one of these cocktails with a dish from their enticing Indian menu and you’ve got yourself one meal to remember.

Porchlight
271 Eleventh Ave.
New York, NY 10001
212-981-6188
www.porchlightbar.com

See More: Best Fall Food Festivals In NYC

Porchlight never disappoints when it comes to creating enticing cocktails. Stop by this bar with a Southern accent and try out their new fall menu that reimagines classics like the Rum Rickey, Manhattan, Absinthe Frappe, Sling, and Godfather. Mean Girl fans can sip on the You Go Gin Coco! This drink is anything but girly thanks to ingredients like coconut oil-washed gin, coconut tea-infused vermouth, lime juice, pineapple reduction syrup, Angostura Bitters, and walnut liqueur. Bottoms up!

MIFUNE
245 E. 44th St.
New York, NY 10117
212-986-2800
mifune-restaurant.com

See More: NYC Food Truck Lunch: Japanese Tacos From Yaki Taco

Stop into MIFUNE to test out mixologist Shingo Gokan’s extraordinary fall cocktail program. The Seven Samurai is a rye and sake infused drink made with clove and cinnamon smoke tableside while the Drunken Angel is a mix of Hibiki Harmony Japanese Whisky, umeshu plum wine, shiso leaf, and a MIFUNE branded ice cube. These are just a few of the reasons why he won the 2017 Tales of the Cocktail International Bartender of the Year Award.

Miss Ada
184 Dekalb Ave.
Brooklyn, NY 11205
917-909-1023
www.missadanyc.com

See More: NYC’s 6 Best Fast-Casual Indian Restaurants

Bartender Ruben Hernandez of Miss Ada is whipping up quite an impressive menu of fall-inspired cocktails. Test out a new kind of Manhattan with his lavender version, which comes with a lavender simple syrup (the herb is grown in the restaurant’s outdoor garden), bourbon, and Angostura bitters base. If you want to try something totally different, the Beet-On will do the trick. This root-based cocktail is made with peak-of-season beets, arak, lemon juice, simple syrup, and muddled mint. It’s definitely the best ingredients that fall has to offer in one glass.

For the latest on all of the Tri-State’s events and happenings, follow us on Twitter!

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch