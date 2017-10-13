Car Slams Into Candy Store On Long Island

Filed Under: island park, Long Island

ISLAND PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A car plowed into an ice cream and candy shop Friday on Long Island.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Long Beach Road in the Island Park.

Police said it was caused by a brake issue.

The shop owner said it could have been much worse.

“All of a sudden, I hear a boom. I turn around and there’s a car in my store,” she said. “Thank god there was nobody up front when she came through the door and that all my customers were towards the back of the store.”

The owner said a father and daughter were at the front of the store moments before the crash but had moved to the back to look at candy.

