Giants’ Bromley Earning Respect On, Off The Field

NEW YORK (CBS Local) — For some, becoming a pro athlete is a chance to get away and make a new life, while others who don’t make it stay where they came from. For Jay Bromley, he’s found the best of both worlds.

“I never really anticipated football really bringing me this far,” the Queens-born defensive tackle told CBS Local. “Back when I was a high school man, I wanted to quit. I was a fat kid. I didn’t realize how hard (football) was. My mom, God rest her soul, told me: ‘If you really wanted to quit, do it because you wanted to quit. Don’t let any outside excuse make you want to quit.’ From that point forward, I chose to stick with it. Fortunately, it’s brought me this far.”

From the borough, his future was anything but certain, and his prospects looked mixed at best. Then Syracuse happened.

“Another chip on your shoulder, I was playing in the game — an All-Star Game with players that knew they were going to Syracuse — and I didn’t even know yet, just looking at guys all over college football, the best (defensive) linemen and stuff like that,” he said. “I want to earn my right to be respected at this level, so I go to ‘Cuse and start my sophomore year, and I kind of never looked back.”

As luck or fate would have it, his Orange teammates would share more than a college legacy on the field.

“We never knew — and me and (Justin) Pugh laugh about this now — we didn’t know Chandler (Jones) was going to be a first-rounder and get an $80 million contract,” said Bromley. “We didn’t know Pugh was going to be a first-rounder. We didn’t know I was going to be a third-rounder. We didn’t know. We just played because we loved the game and wanted to compete.”

Now into his professional career, he is surrounded by new players building a new legacy for his future.

“It’s an experience,” he said. “The personalities, so unique, Olivier (Vernon) is a different kind of dude, probably the most humble superstar you’re ever going to meet. JPP (Jason Pierre-Paul) is the same way, just a little bit more outspoken. … Snacks (Damon Harrison) is just a well of information, and I’ve learned a lot since he’s been here.”

Off the field, Bromley keeps himself humble and connected to the roots where he grew up. He hosts a youth football camp for kids ages 11 to 17, works with United Way for multiple events and is active in several team-community programs.

“Getting to this point, honestly to be sitting in this seat right here, to be sitting in front of you as a 25-year-old man that has battled different cases of adversity in the course of his life, I’m very grateful,” he said. “I know where I come from. And there might have been some people who came from Queens, but I’ve never grown up to see somebody like me that goes back and does camps to kids or do things. It’s really a blessing. I give all the glory to God that I get the opportunity to do it.”