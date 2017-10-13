Orange Cop Suspended After Tussle With Teens Is Caught On Camera

ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Cell phone video shows a clash outside of Orange High School, that led to a suspension for a New Jersey police officer.

Some people say, that’s not enough.

As CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reported, it happened right after school on Thursday.

Cell phone video students posted to social media shows police officer Hanifah Davis getting into it with twins Kyasia and Nyasisa Sorrells.

“He started pushing everybody, and he pushed me against that,” Kyasia said.

“And I was in the store, like I seen it through the window, so I came out and said what are you doing? So he pushed me,” Nyasia added. “I’m trying to get him off of her, and then he grabbed me by my hair and swung me on the ground and started like bashing my head in.”

Another video showed the vice principal of the high school trying to break things up.

The students and police said they don’t know what started the disturbance, and right now internal affairs, and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office are looking through surveillance video and investigating.

Police Director Todd Warren had a message for young people in the community.

“What transpired yesterday is not normal, it’s not acceptable,” he said.

On Friday morning, dozens of students protested outside police headquarters after the videos went viral.

“As a father I was annoyed to see a man engage a young lady in that nature. I feel young girls you can engage in a dialogue, and get them to comply with what you want them to do,” he said.

Officer Davis had recently transferred to the Orange Police from the Union County Sheriff’s Department just 3-and-a-half months ago.

The twins face several charges including aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

Students said they plan to return Monday for another protest.