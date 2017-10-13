Overflow Calls For Urgent Adoptions Of Cats, Dogs At ACC

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Animal Care Centers of New York City have put out an urgent call for pet adoptions due to being over capacity with animals seeking new homes.
In social media posts put out Thursday night the group noted it had several animals rated with a “beginnger” assessment, meaning the cat or dog would work well with no need for previous pet ownership experience.
Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year.
ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.