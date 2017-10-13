Suspect In Critical Condition After Being Shot By Officer In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect is in critical condition after being shot in the leg by an officer in Brooklyn.

It happened around 10 p.m. Thursday on Church Avenue near 34th Street in East Flatbush.

Police said two officers responded to a 911 call of a man with a gun inside a store. It’s not clear if it was a robbery in progress, but police say when officers arrived, they confronted the suspect inside the store and tried to take him into custody.

That’s when the suspect started running and was “observed with a firearm in his hand,” NYPD Chief of Patrol Terence A. Monahan said.

“One police officer discharged one round, striking the suspect in the leg,” Monahan said.

Police said the suspect continued running north on East 34th Street, but was apprehended.

“A firearm was recovered at the scene, which was later determined to be a BB gun,” Monahan said.

A BB gun that police say was recovered following a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn on Oct. 12, 2017. (credit: NYPD)

The suspect did not fire the BB gun during the incident, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported. He was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police have not released the suspect’s name, but sources say he does have prior arrests, including robbery, Doris reported.

The officers were not injured.

