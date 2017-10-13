Elderly Woman Thrown To The Ground, Held At Gunpoint In Queens Break-In

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An elderly woman was thrown to the ground and threatened with a gun.

Now the search is on for two men who targeted the 83-year-old woman inside her Queens home.

It was a terrifying incident for the woman, who police said was not injured when the men broke into her house.

It happened Friday around 8 p.m. on 114th Ave in Cambria Heights. There was a large police response with ESU officers and K9s all searching for the two male suspects.

Police said the woman was upstairs when two guys got in through a back kitchen window.

Investigators said they went upstairs, threw the woman to the ground, and threatened to shoot her.

Police said they did steal some belongings before getting away, but it’s unclear what was stolen.

Neighbors could not believe it.

“She lives across the street. Very nice woman. I know she goes to church on Sunday. She’s been there a long time,” one man told CBS2’s Andrea Grymes.

“I am just shocked. Nice person. I just spoke to her on Monday. Yeah, I just spoke to her on Monday, because she was calling me to see if I was okay. And she always watch everybody house on the block, so I am shocked to see this happen to her,” a neighbor said.

Neighbors said the woman has lived there for decades. So far there is no description on the two suspects.