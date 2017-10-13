‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: How Can We Fix U.S. Men’s Soccer?

NEW YORK (WFAN) —  On the latest episode of the “Soccer in the City” podcast, hosts Tom Kolker, Roberto Abramowitz, Glenn Crooks and John Rojas are back together. This time, they dissect what happened with the painful performance of the U.S. men’s national team at Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday, a loss that means no World Cup 2018 for the United States. The guys offer some ideas for the road ahead for the national team.

They also, of course, preview Sunday’s match between NYCFC and the New England Revolution, a game of high importance if City wants to keep the second position of the Eastern Conference and earn a bye week in the playoffs.

