CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Teal Pumpkin Project Keeps Trick-Or-Treating Safe For Kids With Food Allergies

Filed Under: food allergies, Halloween, Jessica Layton, Teal Pumpkin Project

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One in 13 children is dealing with a food allergy, and that can take a lot of the joy out of Halloween.

But more people are now offering alternative treats, while adding a little color to the season as part of the Teal Pumpkin Project.

Halloween is supposed to be fun for everyone, but for so many years, it was a night feared by families of little ones with food allergies — which can be unpredictable and life threatening.

That’s been changing as more people step up to embrace the teal trend and make it a tradition.

As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported, you can’t miss the brightly colored pumpkins peeking out of Lianne Mandelbaum’s elaborate Halloween display.

“We try to have lots of teal going around and make it as fun as we can,” she told Layton.

But there was a time for her and her son that Halloween was a lot scarier than it should be for anyone.

“It was like constant panic,” she said.

Twelve-year-old Josh is severely allergic to peanuts. So trick or treating was filled with anxiety, because so many candies contain ingredients that could cause him to stop breathing.

“I remember we knocked on door after door after door, and he would look up and say, ‘Is there anything safe for me?’” said Lianne.

“I just didn’t like being left out from having all the fun,” Josh added.

Now in its fourth year, the Teal Pumpkin Project is giving families facing serious food allergies peace of mind. A teal pumpkin outside lets them know there’s a non-food treat available for their kids.

Becky Basalone, of Tennessee, founded the project, which is supported by Food Allergy Research and Education, or FARE.

“It is basically a way that we can show support of food allergy families,” she said. “That house has a safe alternative for children with food allergies or other dietary restrictions.”

Lucie Berse, whose 2-year-old has several serious allergies, is thrilled to see the project and the compassion catching on across the country.

“It’s not really just about Halloween or, it’s more people becoming aware of how serious an issue this is,” she said.

For Mandelbaum, the mission is to keep the conversation going.

“Having something like the teal pumpkin that’s wide in its distribution, as far as education of the general public, is really helping. And then I also think the advocacy groups like FARE are doing a great job,” she said.

All while enjoying the exciting of the season safely with her son.

“The Teal Pumpkin really has made Halloween come back to life for me,” Josh said.

Ideas for safe treats include Halloween stickers, pencils and bookmarks. Layton said she hands out pumpkin erasers and little plastic spider rings. They’re not expensive; in fact, you can get them at the Dollar Store.

You can, of course, still hand out candy, but it’s best to do separate bowls.

For more information, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch