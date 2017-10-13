Trump Speech To Vilify Iran Over Nuke Deal, Non-Nuke Issues

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) —President Donald Trump plans to deliver a broad critique of Iran in a speech declaring that the 2015 nuclear deal is not in America’s national security interests, according to U.S. officials speaking on condition of anonymity.

Trump is not expected to announce that the U.S. is withdrawing from the deal.

The speech will outline specific faults in the accord but also address an array of Iran’s troubling non-nuclear activities. Those include its ballistic missile program, support for Syrian President Bashar Assad, Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement and other groups that destabilize the region.

Trump is expected to say these actions violate the spirit of the regional stability.

The Iran deal was negotiated over 18 months by the Obama administration. Under U.S. law, Trump faces a Sunday deadline to notify Congress whether Iran is complying with the accord.

Trump will not call for a re-imposition of nuclear sanctions but urge Congress to pass legislation that will complement a new U.S. approach to Iran.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, who was never a big fan of the deal, thinks it makes more sense to keep it in place, WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported.

“You even ask our top military people who are in Trump’s cabinet they think to undo the agreement would be detrimental to our security,” Schumer said. “Undoing it at this point would cause a great deal of trouble and peril and danger.”

On Friday, Trump is also expected to end government subsidies paid to insurance companies to reduce premiums for millions of Americans.

“Insurance companies will be fighting to get every single person signed up,” Trump said.

The move comes after the president signed an executive order Thursday loosening regulations on what insurance policies can be sold.

Critics argue that cheap policies will draw people out of Obamacare, meaning higher prices for the elderly and very sick.

“It is a sabotage of the Affordable Care Act and quite frankly a real disservice to the American people, many of whom voted for him,” said Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

Some Democratic attorneys general, including New York’s Eric Schneiderman, say they’ll sue.

Trump tweeted Friday morning, “The Democrats ObamaCare is imploding. Massive subsidy payments to their pet insurance companies has stopped. Dems should call me to fix!”

Later he added, “ObamaCare is a broken mess. Piece by piece we will now begin the process of giving America the great HealthCare it deserves!”

