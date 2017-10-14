Driver Charged After Hitting Bike Thief, Pedestrian In Midtown, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A driver was arrested Saturday after running over a bicycle thief and a pedestrian in Midtown, Manhattan, police said.
Police said the situation began when the driver was getting ready to load his bike into a box truck on 50th Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues shortly after 5 p.m. That’s when someone allegedly stole his bike.
The driver then drove the box truck the wrong way on 50th Street and hit the bike thief, along with a 31-year-old pedestrian, police said.
The pedestrian suffered minor cuts to his head and elbow. He was taken to New York Hospital-Cornell with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver was charged with reckless endangerment, while the alleged thief fled on foot.