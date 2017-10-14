Woman Accused Of Driving While Intoxicated With Children In Vehicle On Long Island

EAST HILLS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A woman was charged Saturday with driving while intoxicated with three girls between 11 and 14 years old in her vehicle on Long Island.
Nassau County police said Casey J. Bodian, 48, of Hewlett Harbor, was driving a black 2016 Chevrolet Suburban west on Northern Boulevard in East Hills around 12:45 a.m. Saturday.
Police pulled Bodian over for failing to signal and maintain the traffic lane at Glen Cove Road and the North Service Road, and officers determined that she was driving while intoxicated, police said.
Bodian was arrested without incident.
Police said there were five passengers in the car – including three girls age 11, 13, and 14. The girls left the scene in the custody of their father, police said.
No one was injured.
Bodian was charged with three counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She will appear in Nassau County First District Court in Hempstead on Sunday.