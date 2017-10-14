Police: Driver, Passenger Charged Following Hit-And-Run In Fair Lawn, N.J.

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A driver faces a slew of charges after he allegedly ran over another man in New Jersey and drove away.

Witnesses told police a group was crossing Plaza Road at High Street in Fair Lawn around 3:15 a.m. Saturday when they were nearly hit by a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta.

The group caught up with the car at a red light at Plaza Road and Fair Lawn Avenue, where a passenger got into an argument with the 29-year-old victim.

Police said the passenger got out of the car, pushed the victim to the ground, and got back into the car. That’s when the driver allegedly ran over the victim and drove away.

While officers were investigating, bystanders tipped them off the suspects were sitting in a car in the parking lot of a nearby Wells Fargo Bank.

When police approached, the car took off in reverse. Once stopped, the four people inside were brought out at gunpoint.

The driver, 21-year-old David Rodriguez, of Fair Lawn, was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of an injured person and leaving the scene of a crash with injury, among others.

Police said a second passenger, 21-year-old Danial Dushaj, of Dix Hills, New York, failed to comply and was found with marijuana in his possession. He was charged with obstruction of justice and possession of a controlled substance.

The 29-year-old victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Paterson. There was no word on his condition.