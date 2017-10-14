Harvey Weinstein Expelled From Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/CBSNews/AP) — Harvey Weinstein has been expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science, the academy’s board of governors said in a statement Saturday.
The board met Saturday to discuss the sexual abuse allegations against the disgraced movie mogul, and voted “well in excess of the required two-thirds majority” to immediately expel him.
“We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over,” the statement read in part. “What’s at issue here is a deeply troubling problem that has no place in our society. The Board continues to work to establish ethical standards of conduct that all Academy members will be expected to exemplify.”
Weinstein will no longer be able to vote for nominees or winners for the Academy Awards. He’s already been suspended by the British Film Academy, CBS News reports.
More: Harvey Weinstein Scandal Shines Spotlight On Sexual Abuse In The Workplace
The vote comes after recent reports by The New York Times and The New Yorker revealed more than two dozen sexual harassment and rape allegations against Weinstein — including some from actresses Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd and Gwyneth Paltrow — dating back decades.
The Academy is the world’s top movie organization and home to the Oscars.
Weinstein was ousted a week ago from The Weinstein Co., the movie and TV production company he co-founded with his brother.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)