MTA Vending Machines Not Accepting Debit, Credit Cards Citywide

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Metropolitan Transit Authority’s vending machines are not accepting credit or debit cards.

So for now, it’s cash-only.

Station agents tell CBS2’s Dave Carlin the outage is due to a problem with the phone lines.

“That’s ridiculous though,” one man said.

Riders say it’s been like this for days.

“Definitely inconvenient,” a woman added. “It was helpful that my sister was here and she had some money.”

Plus, the machines don’t always take cash easily. Older bills get gobbled up and then spit back out over and over.

Riders tweeted at the MTA, one asking, “All MetroCard machines throughout the city are not accepting debit or credit cards? What a joke.”

The MTA replied, “Yes, crews are working to restore the system soon. Are you at the station? If so, see the station agent for entry.”

“Sometimes the machines don’t work, so I got to go to the booth,” said Bushwick resident Nate Mack.

A lack of cash and only his debit card meant he got a free swipe. But he said doing so made him feel weird.

“They’ll say one thing, and you’ll do it, and the police stop you and it’s a whole other scandal,” he said.

Others say a problem like this feels so 10 years ago, and they ask – Why can’t technology prevent this?

“LIRR has an app, the NJ TRANSIT has an app, and the New York City subways can’t get an app, and we can do business like that,” one man said. “Shame on them.”

There was no word on when the machines will be back to normal.