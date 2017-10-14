Hurricane-Related Death Toll In Puerto Rico Rises To 48

SAN JUAN (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico raised the death toll from Hurricane Maria by three to 48 Saturday, based on a review of medical records.
Secretary of Public Security Hector Pesquera says the medical examiner’s office concluded the hurricane was the deciding factor in the newly disclosed deaths.
One occurred in the central town of Caguas when a person was unable to get dialysis treatment after the storm knocked out power.
Another happened in nearby Juncos when a person with undisclosed respiratory problems could not get treatment.
The third occurred in the northern city of Carolina when a person suffering a heart attack was also unable to get treatment.
Pesquera said Saturday that the toll could rise further.
Maria hit the U.S. island territory Sept. 20. Most of Puerto Rico remains without power.
The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a $36.5 billion disaster aid bill for hurricane-hit states and Puerto Rico. The Senate will vote next week.
