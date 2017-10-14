Sen. Bernie Sanders Delivers Weekly Democratic Address

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — In the Weekly Democratic Address Saturday, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) took President Donald Trump and other Republicans to task for their budget and tax proposals.
“President Trump and his Republican colleagues are now pushing the most destructive and unfair budget and tax proposal in the modern history of our country. A budget that would do incalculable harm to tens of millions of working families, to our children, to the sick, to the elderly, and to the poor,” Sanders said in part.
“At a time when the middle-class is shrinking, and over 40 million Americans are living in poverty, we need a budget that reflects the needs of working families of the middle-class, and not just the wealthiest people in our country, nor the largest campaign contributors. Our job now is to stand up, fight back, and to defeat this horrendous budget,” he continued.