BREAKING: LGA Terminal B Partially Evacuated Due To Suspicious Package | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Suspicious Package Shuts Down Concourses, Disrupts Flights At LaGuardia

Filed Under: LaGuardia Airport, Suspicious Package

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A terminal was partially evacuated and flights were disrupted at LaGuardia Airport Saturday morning, as police investigated a suspicious package.

Police sources said a man left a bag in Terminal B after making “suspicious comments.” The Bomb Squad was checking out the bag, police said.

As police investigated, flights from Terminal B were disrupted and concourses A and B in the terminal were shut down, according to the airport.

Passengers using Terminal B were advised to check with their airlines about delays.

