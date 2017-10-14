Suspicious Package Shuts Down Concourses, Disrupts Flights At LaGuardia

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A terminal was partially evacuated and flights were disrupted at LaGuardia Airport Saturday morning, as police investigated a suspicious package.
Police sources said a man left a bag in Terminal B after making “suspicious comments.” The Bomb Squad was checking out the bag, police said.
As police investigated, flights from Terminal B were disrupted and concourses A and B in the terminal were shut down, according to the airport.
Passengers using Terminal B were advised to check with their airlines about delays.