10/15 CBS2 Sunday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
The low clouds & fog that developed overnight stuck around through a good portion of the day, and that kept our highs a few degrees below forecast… but it was still warm and very muggy!
Expect clouds to remain in place and thicken as a cold front approaches late tonight. A few showers are likely late tonight, and maybe even a rumble of thunder. Temps will drop way down into the mid 40s well north and west to the mid 50s around NYC. It’ll also get breezy, and it’ll stay cool and breezy through the day tomorrow. Expect a high of only 60 in NYC with brisk northwest breezes… the autumn feel will be back!
Tuesday will start even colder with low 40s in NYC and temps close to freezing well north and west, so some frost may develop. It’ll be another bright & brisk day with temps reaching 60.
Things warm up to the mid 70s for the rest of the week with nothin’ but sunshine… have a great night!