8 Hurt In Belt Parkway Hit-And-Run Crash; Search On For Driver

Filed Under: Belt Parkway, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Eastbound lanes of the Belt Parkway were shut down for several hours early Sunday after eight people, including several kids, were hurt in a hit-and-run involving a possible stolen car.

Police say around 1:30 a.m., the driver of a Mercedes Benz rear ended a Honda sedan near exit 15 in Brooklyn.

Investigators say the Benz may have been stolen from New Jersey.

The driver kept going and then struck a Mitsubishi SUV with four people inside.

The driver of the Benz then got out of the car and ran off in an unknown direction.

The 59 year old driver of the Honda was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in very critical condition, according to authorities.

Three young children who were in the car were also rushed to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

