Diono Issues Voluntary Recall For 500,000 Child Car Seats

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new consumer alert for parents whose children use car seats.

Diono is recalling a half-million child car seats.

The National Highway Safety Administration says the seats may not adequately protect children in a crash.

The recall covers six different models: the Radian R-100, Radian R-120, Radian RXT, Olympia, Pacifica, and Rainier convertible and booster seats.

The company — which used to be called Sunshine Kids Juvenile — will send owners a kit with an energy absorbing pad and a new chest clip at no cost.

For more information, visit the company’s website.

