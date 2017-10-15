Diono Issues Voluntary Recall For 500,000 Child Car Seats

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new consumer alert for parents whose children use car seats.
Diono is recalling a half-million child car seats.
The National Highway Safety Administration says the seats may not adequately protect children in a crash.
The recall covers six different models: the Radian R-100, Radian R-120, Radian RXT, Olympia, Pacifica, and Rainier convertible and booster seats.
The company — which used to be called Sunshine Kids Juvenile — will send owners a kit with an energy absorbing pad and a new chest clip at no cost.
For more information, visit the company’s website.