Long Island Father Set For ‘Manhattan2Montauk’ Walk To Help Fight Juvenile Diabetes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man whose 13-year-old daughter has been diagnosed with juvenile diabetes is planning to walk from Times Square to Montauk to help raise money for a cure.
Michael Ehrlich plans to leave Times Square on foot at 9:30 a.m. Monday and hopes to get to Montauk sometime Wednesday before 6 p.m.
“If I need to rest then I’ll sit against a tree and catnap, but my goal is to get this done without getting hotel rooms and without an overnight sleep,” he told WCBS 880.
He’s hoping to raise over $25,000 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the leading organization funding research into a cure for Type 1 diabetes.
I was trying to think of something that would really grab people’s attention.
Ehrlich’s 13-year-old daughter Rachel was diagnosed last year after fainting during a family vacation.
“I think she’s proud of me, but I still need to finish this walk,” Ehrlich said.
He’s raising the funds through his Facebook page, Manhattan2Montauk.